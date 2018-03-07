International Women’s Day 2018: Google launches ‘HerStoryOurStory’ campaign

Aiming to celebrate women’s voices and uncover their inspiring stories of trials, hope and success in everyday life, Google India on Tuesday launched #HerStoryOurStory campaign ahead of International Women’s Day.

As part of the campaign, Google will be sharing woman hero stories through online videos, putting spotlight on women who have not just fought societal, cultural and economic barriers to achieve their dreams but are also redefining women’s role in the society and business through technology.

Women who achieve, do so because of the characteristics that define them. Which of these do you identify with and why? Tell us, using #HerStoryOurStory pic.twitter.com/5NiQb6YNxn — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 6, 2018

The campaign will showcase stories of trials, hope and success of women across India.

“Many studies show that one of the major barriers that prevent women in India from growing is the lack of relatable and realistic role models from a similar background.

“We are committed to empowering women, across both urban and rural India, by investing in providing access to tools and skill sets required to grow and succeed,” Sapna Chadha, Director Marketing (SEA and India) Google, said in a statement.

“On International Women’s Day, we want to bring forward stories and voices of women who are not just transforming their lives but also their communities along the way. We are celebrating the success of women from all walks of life -- who can inspire many more women to follow their dreams,” Chadha said.

Women, both in urban and rural India, who are overcoming barriers and succeeding, can post their inspiring stories across social platforms using #HerStoryOurStory, the statement said.