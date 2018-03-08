International Women’s Day 2018: Google Maps lets businesses identify themselves as women-led

Businesses can now describe themselves in Google Maps listings as being owned, led or founded by women, the Alphabet Inc unit announced Wednesday.

The feature would roll out this week in celebration of International Women’s Day, on March 8, Google said in a blog post.

Users would see the new descriptor alongside details in business listings that say whether shops have offerings such as kosher food, outdoor seating and Wi-Fi.

Google Maps highlights “women-led” businesses with the female symbol. (Google Maps)

An icon with the female gender symbol would appear prominently on the listing as shown in the screenshot above.

Google employee suggestions led to the women-led attribute as well as one launched last year that identifies businesses as friendly to gay, lesbian, bisexual queer and transgender individuals.

“We strive to organize the world’s information in a way that is inclusive of all people,” Google spokeswoman Liz Davidoff said by email. “We’ve added the women-led attribute to empower women-led businesses to succeed online and help people find places to visit using Google Maps and Search.

Google also highlighted its Womenwill initiative which helps create economic opportunities for women through digital skills like website creation, social media or putting a business on the map. Google says that Womenwill trainings are currently happening in over 17 countries and territories this month.