International Women’s Day 2019: Top WhatsApp stickers, how to download, install and share

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day in their own unique ways, WhatsApp also has a special treat for all. On this occasion, WhatsApp urges its users to celebrate by sharing dedicated stickers for women on the platform.

WhatsApp introduced ‘Stickers’ last October for Android and iOS. Shortly after its launch, WhatsApp Stickers caught up among users globally becoming one of the most popular features on the app. ‘How to send stickers on WhatsApp’ even became the most searched ‘how to’ on Google India last year. WhatsApp has sticker packs for every major occasion with the recent ones being Valentine’s Day and Republic Day in India.

WhatsApp also has sticker packs for International Women’s Day. These sticker packs are available on WhatsApp, and some can be downloaded through Google Play Store. WhatsApp has listed some of the popular stickers created for women by women.

‘Shreya Doodles’ features doodles available as stickers. These stickers have been created by Shreya, a female artisit from India. This sticker pack is available for Android only. ‘Salty’ offers stickers which show attitude for when you’re feeling proud. This sticker is available on Android and for iPhone users as well. It has been created WhatsApp product designer, Alisa K.

‘Fearless & Fabulous’ sticker pack represents strong, powerful, and diverse women. Available on Android and iOS, this sticker pack has been created by illustrator and designer, Ann Shen. Female empowerment is what ‘Feminist’ sticker pack offers featuring Wonder Women and quotes from Maya Angelou. Feminist sticker pack is available on Android.

WhatsApp Stickers dedicated for women available for Android and iOS. ( WhatsApp )

‘Dibujando los días’ sticker pack represents different moods ranging from feeling like superwoman to having Monday blues. Created by Mexican artist Mayuli, this sticker pack is available for Android only.

If you wish to send Women’s Day stickers or any sticker for that matter, here’s a simple step-by-step guide.

How to send Women’s Day WhatsApp stickers

First select a chat or contact on WhatsApp, and tap on the text bar.

Tap on the emoji button and select the third icon to send stickers.

You can choose among stickers available already, or tap on the plus button, scroll down and select the “Get more stickers” option.

You will be redirected to Play Store or App Store with a list of sticker packs.

Search for Women’s Day “WAStickerApp” to get the sticker packs.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 09:17 IST