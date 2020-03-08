International Women’s Day 2020: Here’s how to send stickers on WhatsApp and Hike

Sending stickers on social media can be one of the best ways to wish someone on International Women’s Day that is celebrated on March 8 every year.

WhatsApp and Hike, which are among the most used social messaging apps, have compiled special stickers for the day in order to help people wish their family and friends in a creative way. Available on both iOS and Android, these stickers have been created by women from all across the world.

WhatsApp stickers

• Open the individual chat or group on your WhatsApp to whom you want to send stickers.

• Tap on the text bar on the app and click on the emoji button to the left.

• You would see emoji, GIF and sticker options here.

• Click on the Stickers option.

• There will be multiple stickers available from which you can choose. Else you can tap on add (plus icon) and press download next to the pack of choice

• If you wish to check more stickers, scroll to the extreme end of the page and press the “Get more stickers”

• You will be redirected to the App Store or Play Store where there will be a list of sticker packs.

• Search for Women’s Day “WAStickerApp” to check the sticker packs on Android.

• Once downloaded, it will appear in your WhatsApp Sticker pack.

• You can now choose the sticker you want to send by tapping on it.

Hike stickers

Stickers are one of the key features of Hike Messenger. The feature is called ‘Hike Sticker Chat’. Here’s how you can send Women’s Day stickers in the app:

• Go to Hike Settings by tapping on the gear icon in the top right corner of the app.

• Choose Stickers.

• Select the user with whom you would like to share the sticker.

• The app has multiple stickers. Just take your pick.