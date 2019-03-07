Interracial couple emojis are coming this year, thanks to Tinder

Thanks to a campaign led by Tinder, long-awaited interracial couple emojis are finally becoming a reality.

Tinder had started a petition last year in change.org for interracial emojis. Along with the petition, Tinder also held different campaigns to get the message out. The dating platform urged people to share videos on campaigning for interracial emojis using the hashtag #representlove. It also asked couple to share their photos with the said hashtag to win an emojified version of themselves.

The petition on change.org achieved over 50,000 signatures within a year of its launch. On the success of its campaign, Jenny Campbell, CMO, Tinder said, “Tinder advocates for the freedom of people to live how they want to live and love who they want to love.”

Tinder also noted that a study revealed interracial dating and marriage is getting a big push through online dating. A survey conducted by Tinder also revealed that while people are open to interracial dating and marriage, there isn’t enough representation online through emojis, GIFs or memes.

The new interracial emojis are a part of Emoji 12.0 and it will arrive on Android and iOS platforms later this fall. Emoji 12.0 comes with interracial couples represented through people of different skin tones holding hands. This emoji list has even more inclusiveness with interracial women/men holding hands.

Emoji 12.0 also comes with more representation for accessibility like mechanical arm and leg, ear with hearing aid, deaf person, and person with probing cane and in motorised and manual wheelchair.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 14:23 IST