iOS 12.0.1: Here’s why you should skip Apple’s new software update

Apple is not having a great run with its latest mobile software, iOS 12. Since the roll-out, people have reported issues ranging from Wi-Fi issues to bizarre charging problem on the new iPhone XS. Apple hoped its iOS 12.0.1 update will put an end to these issues. While the update does fix the charging problem, it has now led to newer issues for iPhone users.

A number of iPhone users have reported that they are facing problems like broken calls, poor network and signal connectivity, and a more severe battery drainage issue.

An iPhone user wrote on Twitter that his phone’s battery drained from 94% to 88% in 20 minutes after making a voice call. ALSO READ: How to download and install Apple’s new iOS 12 update

@AppleSupport pleaseeee Fox the battery life bug on iOS 12.0.1 I rely on this phone for work and I went from 94% to 88% in 20 minutes and just from talking on the phone also battery saver was on!!!! — Johnny (@Johnny99170273) October 14, 2018





Some users are also facing issues with FaceTime.



iOS 12.0.1 is horrible when it comes to sending pictures or FaceTiming. @Apple @AppleSupport #DONOTUPDATE — Angel Norton (@angelnnorton15) October 14, 2018

Hey, @AppleSupport I just updated iOS to 12.0.1. Where did my apps go? — HiHoSteverino (@SteveJaf) October 14, 2018

@AppleSupport FYI iPhone 6s IOS 12.0.1. Plugging in USB cable from Mac Conputer still can cause phone to not start charging until phone is unlocked. pic.twitter.com/tEvxt4vXIH — Jean-François Mezei (@jfmezei) October 13, 2018

Apple has also reportedly addressed the problem of iMessage delivering personal messages to wrong and multiple people.

“Apple has been telling users that iMessage accidentally sending messages to wrong people is actually a feature for iOS 12 and that it is happening because Apple is now organising all contacts by Apple ID, so if family members or friends share an ID now all these messages are shared simultaneously with everyone who has that ID,” according to a Forbes report.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 12:52 IST