iOS 13.2.2: Apple rolls out another software update for iPhones with critical bug fixes

tech

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:22 IST

Apple’s iOS 13 had a rocky start ever since its release in September and this iOS version is still very buggy. Apple has released a new iOS 13 update primarily for bug fixes. iOS 13.2.2 updates comes just a few days after iOS 13.2 was released for iPhones.

iOS 13.2.2 update is available for all compatible iPhones - iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. If you haven’t been notified about the new iOS update you can manually download and install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iPhone users can also turn on automatic updates for new software updates.

iOS 13.2.2 fixes six different issues on iPhones but the most important one would be RAM management issues which many users had complained about. iOS 13.2 update caused background apps to quit unexpectedly. The latest iOS update comes with a fix for that. iOS 13.2.2 also fixes the issue where some iPhones temporarily lose cellular service after a call. Another related issue of iPhones losing cellular data temporarily has been fixed with iOS 13.2.2 update.

The remaining bug fixes that come with iOS 13.2.2 are -

•Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable.

•Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt.

•Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories.