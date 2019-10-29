iOS 13.2: Apple rolls out new software update for iPhones with Deep Fusion, new emojis and more

tech

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:27 IST

Apple has rolled out a new iOS 13 update for iPhones. iOS 13.2 update for iPhones brings ‘Deep Fusion’ for the iPhone 11 series, new emojis and bug fixes and improvements.

iOS 13.2 update is available for these compatible iPhones – iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. iPhone users who haven’t received the iOS 13.2 update notification can manually download it through Settings > General > Software Update.

The highlight of this update is Deep Fusion technology for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Unveiled at the iPhone 11 launch, Deep Fusion is “an advanced image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with dramatically better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light”. It essentially uses machine learning to refine photos clicked on the iPhone 11 series.

Apple has also updated its emoji collection with iOS 13.2 by adding and updating over 70 new emoji. These new emojis will be visible in categories like animals, food and activities. The new emojis also represent accessibility, gender neutral and skin tones. iOS 13.2 also brings AirPods support for Siri to read aloud messages.

An important privacy update on iOS 13.2 is allowing users to control whether Apple can store audio of their Siri and Dictation interactions. It also brings the option to delete users’ Siri and Dictation history from their iPhones. Some of the notable bug fixes and improvements on iOS 13.2 include fixing swipe to go home issue on iPhone X and later, iCloud Backup issue, Messages displaying phone number instead of contact name and more.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 12:25 IST