iOS 13.3 update: Apple rolls out new software update for iPhones with parental controls, bug fixes and more

tech

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:19 IST

Apple has rolled out a new software update for iPhones. iOS 13.3 comes with improvements, bug fixes and more importantly parental controls for Screen Time on iPhones.

iOS 13.3 update is now available for all compatible iPhones including iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. iPhone users should be notified when the iOS 13.3 update arrives but one can also check it manually by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

As for the iOS 13.3, the most important feature in this update is new parental controls for Screen Time. Apple now gives parents more control over the people their kids can call, FaceTime or even send messages. Parents can also manage the contact list of their kids by choosing which contacts appear on their devices.

Apple has also updated its News+ app with a new layout for stories from The Wall Street Journal and other newspapers. It has also added a like or dislike button for stories on Apple News+ app. iOS 13.3 update also brings support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO-2-compliant security keys for its Safari browser. Some of the bug fixes include an issue where users couldn’t delete Gmail messages or download new ones in the Mail app.

Here’s a look at the rest of the changes that have arrived with iOS 13.3.

-Enables the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos

-Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts

-Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar

-Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages

-Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos

-Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps

-Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear

-Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off

-Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled

-Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected

-Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French

-Continue reading with links to related stories or more stories from the same publication

-“Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories