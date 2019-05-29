iOS 13: This is how dark mode on iPhones will look like

Apple will announce its next mobile OS update, iOS 13 at the upcoming WWDC in June. One of the most exciting features expected on iOS 13 is dark mode. New leaked screenshots of iOA 13 show how dark mode on iPhones and iPads would look like.

As seen in the screenshots shared by 9to5Mac, dark mode is visible on the home screen, Apple Music app and the screenshot tab. Dark mode on iOS 13 can be turned on from the Settings menu on iPhones and iPad. A shortcut for dark mode will also be added to the ‘Control Center’ menu for quick access.

With dark mode turned on the dock on the home screen turns to a dark grey background. The home screen doesn’t show any change with dark mode. The most noticeable UI change appears in the Apple Music app where the white background turns pitch black. The bottom bar with app controls has a dark grey background. 9to5Mac also discovered UI changes while taking screenshots on iOS 13. The bottom tab with edit tools turns a dark grey when this feature is turned on.

Dark mode on iOS 13. ( 9to5Mac )

More details on dark mode for iOS 13 will be announced at WWDC 2019. Android users will also get system-wide dark mode with the latest Android Q update. Google has already released this feature with Android Q beta updates. As confirmed by Google last year, dark mode consumes less power and helps save battery life on phones with OLED screens.

In addition to dark mode more changes coming to iOS 13 include a redesign of the ‘Reminders’ app. Apple will also roll out Reminders app for macOS. ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find My iPhone’ apps will be integrated to form a new app called ‘Find My’ on iOS 13.

