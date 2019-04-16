iOS 13 update: Release date, features, dark mode

Apple will announce the latest version for iOS at the upcoming WWDC in June. Ahead of the official announcement, a new report details features coming to IOS 13.

iOS 13 will bring system-wide dark mode for iPhones and iPads, 9to5mac reports. Dark mode on iOS 13 will be available as two options with one featuring high contrast as seen on macOS. Along with Apple, Google is also set to introduce dark mode with Android Q. Apps like Twitter, YouTube, Messenger already offer dark mode. Samsung Galaxy S10 also has dark mode under ‘night mode’ feature.

iPad users on iOS 13 will have more multi-tasking features with ‘PanelKit’. Here, apps will have multiple windows along with sheets which can be moved around like cards with drag gesture. These cards can also be stacked on top of each other and picked through drag gesture. iOS 13 will also bring a new standard gesture for text input for iPads. This gesture includes three-finger tap, and sliding right and left on the keypad.

Safari browser will also be getting a new feature to prompt users about desktop sites. For mobile websites which would require a web version, Safari will automatically ask for one.

More improvements coming on iOS 13 include categories in the Mail app. iOS users will now be able to categorise mails by marketing, purchases, travel and more. Apple will also roll out a redesigned Reminders app, new volume controls, and multilingual support for keyboard.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 15:19 IST