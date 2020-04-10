e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / iOS 14 could let users try out apps before installing them

iOS 14 could let users try out apps before installing them

Apple is working on a “Clips” feature that lets users experience a preview of the app before installing it on their iPhone.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 in June with a stable release rolling out this fall.
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 in June with a stable release rolling out this fall.(REUTERS)
         

Apple could let iPhone users try out apps before downloading them. This feature is expected to launch with iOS 14 according to a new discovery made through an early build of the upcoming iOS version.

Spotted by 9to5Google, this iOS 14 feature dubbed “Clips” is a new API found on iOS 14 code. This new API will let developers create “interactive and dynamic content from their apps even if you haven’t installed them”.

At present what happens is opening a link or scanning a QR code from an app would redirect the user to installing it or open it on Safari. The new Clips feature on iOS 14 is an extension of this as it would give a preview of the app before the user plans to install it. Essentially, the QR code and the Clips API are directly linked.

With the updated feature, now when users scan the QR code of an app they don’t have they’ll see a pop-up floating card. Here, users will get to see the app’s native UI instead of a web page. Users can already get a glimpse of what apps are about from the App Store but this feature will give a more in-depth look.

This new feature on iOS 14 is similar to Android’s Slices which also lets users preview apps in Google Search, Assistant and more. The availability of these apps depends on the developer though. It would still be a nifty feature for Apple to release with iOS 14.

top news
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export
Always ready to help friends, PM Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug export
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
At UNSC meet, the US spotlights origin of Covid-19 in swipe at Beijing
Coronavirus: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials
Coronavirus: India gears up to begin plasma therapy trials
LIVE: Covid-19 continues to plunge oil prices as OPEC fails to reach deal
LIVE: Covid-19 continues to plunge oil prices as OPEC fails to reach deal
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
‘J-K has been, is, shall continue to be an integral part’: India to China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech