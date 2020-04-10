iOS 14 could let users try out apps before installing them

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:34 IST

Apple could let iPhone users try out apps before downloading them. This feature is expected to launch with iOS 14 according to a new discovery made through an early build of the upcoming iOS version.

Spotted by 9to5Google, this iOS 14 feature dubbed “Clips” is a new API found on iOS 14 code. This new API will let developers create “interactive and dynamic content from their apps even if you haven’t installed them”.

At present what happens is opening a link or scanning a QR code from an app would redirect the user to installing it or open it on Safari. The new Clips feature on iOS 14 is an extension of this as it would give a preview of the app before the user plans to install it. Essentially, the QR code and the Clips API are directly linked.

With the updated feature, now when users scan the QR code of an app they don’t have they’ll see a pop-up floating card. Here, users will get to see the app’s native UI instead of a web page. Users can already get a glimpse of what apps are about from the App Store but this feature will give a more in-depth look.

This new feature on iOS 14 is similar to Android’s Slices which also lets users preview apps in Google Search, Assistant and more. The availability of these apps depends on the developer though. It would still be a nifty feature for Apple to release with iOS 14.