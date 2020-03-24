iOS 14 is coming this fall: Here are its 5 top features

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:23 IST

Apple is expected to show the first preview of its next generation mobile operating system, that is, iOS 14 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 that is scheduled to take place between June 3 and June 7 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The company will formally roll out iOS 14 to iPhone users across the globe when it launches its iPhone 12 series in fall this year.

Ahead of the formal rollout of iOS 14, bits and snippets of the features that will make it to the final version have been trickling down the internet.

So here’s a list of all the features that are coming to iOS 14:

Carkey feature for BMW: iOS 14 will come with a special feature for BMW cars that will enable users to use their iOS 14-powered iPhones as car keys. It is expected to be available in supported iPhones and iPads later this year.

Redesigned multi-tasking menu: iOS 14 will come with a redesigned multi-tasking menu that looks similar to the one available on iPads. While not much is known about this feature at the moment, a video shared by Ben Geskin shows that users will be able to shut down an app simply by swiping it up.

Change system default settings: A Bloomberg report states that Apple will allow users to change iPhone’s default system apps in iOS 14. Simply said, users will be able to set Gmail and Safari as their default email address and web browsers in iOS 14, something that isn’t possible at the moment.

A new fitness app: App is likely to introduce a new fitness app called Fit or Fitness that is expected to be available on iOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14. Reports hint that it will be a standalone app and that it will allow users to download fitness videos for different workouts and activities.

New Messages app: The Messages app on iPhone is expected to get an upgrade with the release of iOS 14. The list of features coming to the app include -- @mention tagging contacts in chats in group chats, un-sending messages, status update feature and marking messages as unread among other things.

iOS 13-like compatibility: Reports also hint that iOS 14 will be compatible with all the iPhone models iOS 13 supported. The list includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE.