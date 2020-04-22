e-paper
iPad Pro 5G with 12.9-inch mini-LED display's not coming before 2021

iPad Pro 5G with 12.9-inch mini-LED display’s not coming before 2021

It was scheduled to launch in the second half of this year

Apr 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apple has reportedly postponed the launch of its 5G-compatible iPad Pro with 12.9-inch mini-LED display till 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Apple has reportedly postponed the launch of its 5G-compatible iPad Pro with 12.9-inch mini-LED display till 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports from China’ Economic Daily News, the iPad Pro 5G was schedueld to launch in the second half of 2020 along with the iPhone 12 line-up. The next-gen iPhones are also expected to bring in 5G connectivity with Apple’s in-house antennas. The 5G iPad is also expected to use Qualcomm basebands.

Last month, Apple tipster Jon Prosser said a new 5G-enabled iPad Pro with the A14X chip and no other hardware changes would be introduced by late 2020.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple was developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release in the third quarter of 2020. However, the plans seem to have been rescheduled.

Apple recently refreshed their 2020 iPad Pro with features like the LiDAR scanner and ultra-wide cameras.

(With Agency inputs)

