iPhone 11: Apple’s smartest product in India so far

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:38 IST

Buoyed by the thumping response to the iPhone XR, Apple has once again hit the price-conscious Indian market with iPhone 11 -- starting at Rs 64,900 which is Rs 12,000 cheaper than the launch price of iPhone XR last year. With HDFC cards, you get Rs 6,000 instant discount, so it will cost you Rs 59,900 (the base variant).

iPhone 11 is a win-win deal (only if you manage to pre-order one as the device has been sold out online before its arrival on Friday, 6 p.m., at the authorised premium resellers’ stores). The 6.1-inch device introduces a powerful dual-camera system, fastest-ever A13 Bionic chip with third-generation neural engine and all-day battery life to help you with the most daunting tasks.

Featuring the toughest glass ever in a smartphone, iPhone 11 is rated IP68 for water resistance (up to two metres for up to 30 minutes) and is protected against accidental spills from common liquids such as coffee and soda.

The iPhone 11 64GB variant is priced at Rs 64,900, the 128GB variant at Rs 69,900 and 256GB storage option will cost you Rs 79,900 (excluding the cash-back offers on HDFC cards).

Let us see what iPhone 11 (that comes in six gorgeous colours) offers other than the affordable price. Apple has done some real engineering with camera this time, especially with the night-time photography.

The dual rear camera has a 12MP Wide six-element lens and an Ultra-Wide five element lens. The Wide sensor with 100 per cent Focus Pixels enables Night Mode, delivering significant improvements to photos captured in indoor and outdoor low-light conditions. Result? Brighter images with natural colours and reduced noise.

iPhone 11 shoots beautifully sharp video, with both the Ultra Wide and Wide cameras supporting 4K video with extended dynamic range for more highlight detail and cinematic video stabilization.

With iOS 13, you get powerful video editing tools at fingertips. Instantly rotate, crop, increase exposure and apply filters to your videos. The all-new Ultra Wide camera fundamentally changes the photography experience by capturing four times more scene, and is great for taking landscape or architecture photos, tight shots and more.

We are not done yet.

Next-generation “Smart HDR” uses advanced machine learning to capture more natural-looking images with beautiful highlight and shadow detail on the subject and in the background.

Deep Fusion (which will come later this fall) is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. The technology will help you perform pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the image.

Kaiann Drance presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California ( REUTERS )

For the first time on an iPhone, we were able to record video without switching out of Photo mode with “QuickTake” feature, by simply holding the shutter button to start recording.

For selfies, the updated TrueDepth camera introduces a new 12MP sensor with a wider field of view to capture more. The “Smart HDR” enabled more natural-looking photos.

Expressive selfie videos take on a whole new look on the TrueDepth camera, now recording 4K video at up to 60 fps (frames per second) and 120 fps slo-mo.

Now design.

With a back design that is precision milled and sculpted from a single piece of glass, iPhone 11 features the toughest glass ever in a smartphone.

The 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display features wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. You can interact with apps seamlessly with “Haptic Touch”, deeply integrated across iOS 13 to provide app shortcuts right from the Home screen, including taking a selfie or previewing emails with just a simple press.

With iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop will get even better with directionally aware suggestions. With iPhone 11, play games in Arcade or watch stunning movies in TV+.

Conclusion: Simply a masterstroke from Apple for the India premium market before Diwali. It is well within the budget for those who love premium experiences in a premium device. iPhone 11 also comes with a six-month ‘No Cost EMI’ option on Amazon.

If you haven’t been lucky with pre-orders, a little wait is worth to enjoy this festive season with iPhone 11.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:31 IST