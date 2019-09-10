iPhone 11: Apple TV Plus streaming service price, availability announced

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:52 IST

Apple on Tuesday finally shared a big update on its long-awaited ‘Apple TV Plus’ streaming service. Apple TV Plus will be available starting November 1. It will cost $4.99 per month. New iPhone, Macbook and iPad customers will get 1 year subscription for free.

The company had first unveiled the subscription service in March this year. Set to take on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming platform, Apple TV Plus has roped in Hollywood’s big stars such as Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and JJ Abrams. Apple has also scheduled some Originals with its Apple TV Plus streaming service.

Apple TV Plus, just like other subscription-based streaming platforms, doesn’t serve advertisements. The platform will be available this fall in more than 100 countries. You can access the new streaming platform via the revamped Apple TV app.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 22:52 IST