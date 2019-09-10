iPhone 11: Apple unveils new 10.2-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, price starts at Rs 29,000

tech

Apple at its Special Event unveiled a new 7-gen iPad. The latest iPad has 10.2-inch Retina Display. The iPad is powered by A10 Fusion chipset. It comes with Apple Pencil Support. The new device comes with the new iPadOS which was unveiled at its WWDC conference earlier this year.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch will be available at a starting price of $329. The device will be available starting September 30. The seventh-generation iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configuration. The device is available in two models, Wi-Fi + cellular, and Wi-Fi only.

“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing.”

