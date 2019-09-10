e-paper
iPhone 11: Apple Watch Series 5 with new features launched

Apple Watch Series 5 is said to deliver 18 hours of battery life.

tech Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health, speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s vice president of Health, speaks at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam(REUTERS)
         

Apple at its Special Event 2019 introduced its latest smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 5. As expected, the new wearable offers an improved design and better features over the last year models.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with Always On Display. The smartwatch is said to deliver 18 hours of battery life. The smartwatch comes with a compass for better Apple Maps navigation. There’s also a dedicated navigation app. Apple Watch Series 5 also comes with a SoS feature. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in Titanium and Stainless Steel variants. The company will also launch a ceramic version of Apple Watch Series 5 along with Nike+ -themed variants. The company also introduced new bands for the wearable.

Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399 for the GPS model.

The new model is said to be a big upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 4 which launched last year. Available online for a starting price of Rs 40,000 approximately, Apple Watch Series 4 brought in major design changes, an edge-to-edge display, redesigned UI, and improved processor under-the-hood. The Watch Series 4 was the first model to bring ECG feature.

 

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 23:18 IST

