iPhone 11 launch: Apple Arcade gaming monthly subscription, availability announced

tech

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:55 IST

Apple at its iPhone 11 launch event announced availability of its Arcade gaming streaming service. The platform will be available from September 19 at a monthly subscription fee of $4.99. The company is also bundling 1 month free trial.

Apple demoed some popular games such as Frogger and Capcom as part of the Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.

Arcade is Apple’s new gaming subscription service. The platform is available for all major hardware platforms including mobile, desktop, and TV. Apple Arcade allows users to play all the top games at a monthly subscription fee. Users can play full version of these games without in-app ads and can be played offline.

Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games are some of the top gaming studios partnering with Apple for the Arcade service.

“We are working with some of the most innovative game developers in the world to create over 100 new and exclusive games to play across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Apple Arcade games will be great for families, respect user privacy and will not have ads or require any additional purchases. We think players of all ages are going to love Apple Arcade,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, had said earlier this year.

Apple Arcade gaming streaming service will be available in more than 150 countries across iOS, macOS and tvOS platforms.

