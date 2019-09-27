iPhone 11 sale: Retailers happy as Apple’s new iPhones expected to fly off the shelves

tech

Sep 27, 2019

Apple authorized resellers were a happy lot on Thursday as new iPhone 11 models were set to fly off the shelves on September 27 post 6 p.m. when the devices will be made available for those who had pre-booked those.

At the iWorld premium Apple store in Noida, pre-booking for all the models -- iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max -- had been stopped owing to the rush.

“We had 100 devices and all have been pre-booked. We are now accepting bookings for the next slot which will be available by the first week of October. You can book the same by paying Rs 20,000 in cash or via credit or debit cards. For HDFC card holders, the pre-booking amount is Rs 5,000,’ the iWorld executive told IANS.

This applies to all the models -- iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, he added.

At a Croma store in Noida, the orders were still being accepted. The executive told IANS that the store was accepting pre-bookings for all the 3 iPhone models at a booking amount of Rs 2,000 till 9.30 pm on Thursday.

“These pre-booked devices will be available for customers from 6 pm onwards on Friday in the first slot itself,” said the executive.

At a Reliance Digital store, the executive said they have received 40 pre-bookings for the latest Apple iPhones.

“Right now, we have stopped taking pre-bookings and are accepting bookings for the second slot, which will be available from October 1 and one can pre-book iPhone 11 for Rs 2,000,” said the executive.

Earlier, the iPhone 11 devices went out-of-stock in India at both Amazon India and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was opened on September 20.

The entry price for the iPhone 11 is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900 and the 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900. iPhone 11 Pro’s 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900, and Rs 1,31,900 respectively.

iPhone 11 Pro Max has been priced starting at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB base variant and the 256GB and 512GB storage variants for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively.

Amazon and Ingram Micro have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well.

Flipkart is offering cash back of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rs 6,000 on 11 Pro and 11. The new iPhones also have a six-month ‘No Cost EMI’ option available on Amazon.

