iPhone 11 selfie camera is ‘decent’ but not the best: DXOMark

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:47 IST

DXOMark has called the iPhone 11 selfie camera “decent” but not the best there is among smartphones in its review. The review of the 12MP selfie camera on the iPhone 11 comes after the review of the iPhone 11 Pro they published in January this year. The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro have the same selfie camera technology and the results are similar, but there are a few differences.

The iPhone 11 selfie camera scores a 91 in DXOMark’s tests, which is a point lower than what the iPhone 11 Pro Max scored. The biggest difference between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro is the focus category.

“Focus is a bit of a weak point for the iPhone 11 and a category in which it performs worse than its cousin 11 Pro Max. The subject is in focus when capturing selfies at close distances, but at longer distances — for example, when shooting with an extended selfie-stick — the face is noticeably more out of focus than on the iPhone 11 Pro or the Galaxy S10+. Subjects at the back of group selfies are also noticeably out of focus,” the DXOMark review states.

iPhone 11 seflie scores ( DXOMark )

Also, in comparison to the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is “capable of maintaining better sharpness than the iPhone 11 as the subject moves further away from the camera,” according to the test pictures shot by DXOMark.

Besides this, selfies taken with the iPhone 11 are similar to the iPhone 11 Pro and while there are some issues with noise, particularly in low light environments, when it comes to video the iPhone 11 is a “a good option but not among the best”.

According to the guys at DXOMark, the iPhone 11 does “slightly better” in colour and noise than the iPhone 11 Pro while recording video:

“On the upside, the iPhone 11 does slightly better in the color category and manages noise a little better than the Apple flagship phone. Exposure is accurate in bright light and under typical indoor conditions, and drops off only in low light. Video footage also shows pleasant color, with good white balance and smooth transitions in changing light conditions”.

The DXOMark review places the iPhone 11 Pro Max on the ninth spot in the list of top selfie cameras. With one point less, the iPhone 11 comes in at the thirteenth place. Here’s the list of the top selfie cameras according to DXOMark -

1. Huawei P40 Pro – 103

2. Huawei nova 6 5G – 100

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – 100

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – 99

5. ASUS ZenFone 6 – 98

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – 97

7. Samsung Galaxy S10+ – 96

8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro – 93

9. iPhone 11 Pro Max – 92

10. Google Pixel 3 – 92

11. Google Pixel 4 – 92

12. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 – 92

13. iPhone 11 – 91