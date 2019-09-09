iPhone 11 to new smartwatch: Here’s everything expected from Apple’s special event

tech

We’re just a day away from Apple’s long-awaited iPhone 11 launch event. Scheduled to be held at Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, Apple is also likely to introduce new Apple Watch and provide updates on its software services it announced a couple of months ago. Apple’s special event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST on September 10 and this time around you can watch the Livestream on YouTube as well.

Apple iPhone 11

Just like the last couple of years, Apple will unveil three smartphones at its event. Dubbed as iPhone 11, the latest series will succeed iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS models. The new iPhone 11 series will have more or less the same design as the predecessor. The recent leaks have confirmed a familiar two OLED plus one LCD model package.

One of the most talked-about changes in the iPhone 11 is the unique square camera module on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones. The new module brings as many as three sensors including a wide-angle sensor. According to reports, Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro will offer better lowlight photos and improved video shooting capabilities. Other expected improvements include faster Face ID and the latest A13 Bionic processor. There are also rumours of support for reverse wireless charging and Apple Pencil support on at least one model.

Apple iPhone 11, also dubbed as iPhone XR2, will also come with similar improvements including dual rear cameras on the back. The dual rear cameras will now offer better optical zoom. It will also be powered by A13 Bionic chipset.

In terms of specifications, Apple iPhone 11 Pro will sport a 5.8-inch OLED display, up to 512GB storage and a 3,190mAh battery. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a bigger 6.5-inch OLED display and a higher 3,500mAh battery. The iPhone XR successor will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch LCD screen without 3D Touch support.

Apple Watch

Ahead of Apple’s September 10 event, two new Apple Watch models were spotted online. According to reports, the latest Apple Watch will arrive in two new premium models, ceramic and titanium. Dubbed as Apple Watch Series 5, the smartwatch will run on watchOS6. The company is also expected to unveil new band colours and watch faces.

More hardware

Apple is expected to unveil a new update to its Apple TV hardware. The new device will reportedly run on a faster processor. The company is also expected to introduce something called Apple Tag. Similar to the Tile Bluetooth tracking device, Apple Tag will allow users to locate things. A leaked iOS 13 code revealed users could use the Find My app to ring the tracking device and vice versa.

