iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro: These could be the official names of new Apple phones

tech

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:04 IST

Apple changed the way it names its iPhones with the 10th anniversary special, iPhone X. The Apple iPhone 8 series was followed up by iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Apple is now keeping everyone guessing how it is going to name its iPhone 2019 series.

According to leakster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Apple iPhone 2019 phones will be launched as iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. As the names imply, Apple iPhone 11R will succeed iPhone XR while iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will succeed iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple’s reported move to numeric nomenclature isn’t very surprising. Even Google moved to numeric system with its Android 10 instead of naming new Android versions after desserts. Google cited the number system to have wider acceptance. As far as Apple goes, leaks have suggested the next phones could launch as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The latest leak comes days ahead of Apple’s September 10 event where it will showcase the latest smartphones. Apple’s iPhones have made several unofficial appearances on the web ahead of the launch. The iPhone 11 series will bring a range of new features such as reverse wireless charging, Apple Pencil support on the top-end model, and new camera sensors.

Some mobile retailers have listed the upcoming iPhone's with these names-

iPhone 11R

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/I9gM0F93mh — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 3, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 aka iPhone 11R is rumoured to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display without 3D Touch support. The phone will have dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Bionic chipset. Other key specifications of iPhone 11 include up to 512GB storage and a 3,110mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro or just iPhone 11 will have a 5.8-inch OLED display with A13 processor. It will sport triple-rear cameras including a wide-angle sensor. The top-end model iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 11 Pro will offer a bigger 6.5-inch OLED display with the same set of camera configuration. The top-end model will come with a bigger 3,500mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 13:03 IST