iPhone 12 launch could be delayed by up to 3 months

iPhone 12 launch could be delayed by up to 3 months

Apple wants its first iPhone series with 5G to be a big hit. The disruption caused by Covid-19 could force Apple to delay the launch.

Mar 26, 2020
Apple is also keeping a close eye on the developments in the US and Europe following the coronavirus outbreak.(Bloomberg)
         

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the smartphone industry. With supply chain crawling to get back up, companies are holding on to their scheduled launch. Apple is one of the top companies to be hit hard by the pandemic. A new report claims Apple is mulling over delaying iPhone 12 launch which is expected to take place later this year.

Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple has held internal discussions on whether to delay the iPhone 2020 launch by up to three months.

“Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone,” the reports quotes a source as saying. “They need the first 5G iPhone to be a hit.”

The publication reports that Apple is also keeping a close eye on the developments in the US and Europe following the coronavirus outbreak. These are Apple’s biggest markets. Apple is expected to make a final decision in May, the report added.

If Apple delays the iPhone 12 launch, the company will fall behind the likes of Huawei and Samsung in the 5G race.

Apple is said to introduce big updates with the iPhone 12 series. According to reports, the new iPhones will come with a new design which includes doing away with the notch which it introduced with the iPhone X.

Apple had also plans of launching an iPhone SE successor, widely rumoured as iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2. The low-cost iPhone was expected to launch at Apple’s annual March event but that’s been postponed due to the Covid-19.

