e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / iPhone 12 launch may get delayed due to Apple’s travel restrictions

iPhone 12 launch may get delayed due to Apple’s travel restrictions

Apple has extended the deadline by one month to the end of April for its engineers from making business trips to Asia.

tech Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple’s travel restrictions were first reported late last month.
Apple’s travel restrictions were first reported late last month. (Bloomberg)
         

Apple’s restrictions on its engineers from travelling to Asia due to coronavirus has affected the development of its next-generation iPhone 12 which could result in a delayed fall launch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has extended the deadline by one month to the end of April for its engineers from making business trips to Asia. These restrictions have delayed the engineering verification tests (EVTs) for the 5G iPhones at manufacturing facilities in China, Digi Times reported recently.

Apple’s travel restrictions were first reported late last month.

Meanwhile, leading contract electronics maker Foxconn is gradually resuming production capacity at its major manufacturing base at Zhengzhou in China’s Henan province.

ALSO READ: Apple sold fewer than 500,000 iPhones in China in February amid coronavirus

Its production in the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone had slowed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in January, affecting the international supply chain.

Apple said in February that its revenue for the current quarter would be below its forecasts and that the worldwide iPhone supply “will be temporarily constrained” because of the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak could offset Apple’s timeline for iPhone 12

With help from the local authorities, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou production base, which had only 1,800 employees left behind during the Spring Festival at the end of January, now has around 80,000 people on post, approaching the employment level in the same period in previous years.

tags
top news
PM Modi at BJP headquarters as Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to join BJP
PM Modi at BJP headquarters as Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to join BJP
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh stares at collapse after 22 MLAs resign
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
6 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, govt extends emergency measures
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Omar Abdullah turns 50, mother, sister visit him in sub-jail in J-K
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
‘This is ghar wapsi’: BJP’s Yashodhara Raje on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
TikTok’s ‘paper towel challenge’ is all about revealing hidden messages
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech