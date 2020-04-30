iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here’s how much Apple’s 5G smartphones might cost

tech

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:47 IST

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series this year though there have been reports of the company pushing back on mass production due to the pandemic. However, while we wait, potential prices of the Apple iPhone 12 series have been “speculated” by Jon Prosser on Twitter.

Now, just to remind you, Prosser has been pretty accurate with most of his tips, and he has mentioned in interviews (and tweets) that he does not work in Apple but has sources in the company.

In his tweet Prosser also mentions that the source that’s given him these iPhone 12 prices is the same one who nailed the iPhone SE 2nd Gen launch dates. Essentially, we can consider this information to be reliable.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

Going by this the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 D52G, which will come with an OLED screen and 5G support and two cameras, is going to be priced $649 (Rs 48,723 approx).

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 D53G, also comes with OLED and 5G support, two cameras on the back and will be priced at $749 (Rs 56,230 approx).

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro D53P with OLED, 5G support, LiDAR Support and three cameras is going to be priced at $999 (Rs 74,999 approx).

And finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P, with OLED, 5G support, LiDAR support and three cameras will come at $1,099 (Rs 82,506).

Prosser points out that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is obviously a follow-up to the current $700 6.1-inch iPhone 11, so technically, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 model is increasing in price. Also, if these numbers are accurate, that’s some incredible pricing from Apple!

One must note that the prices in India are definitely going to be different. Apple might go the OnePlus way and announce significantly lower prices for the Indian market, but we will have to wait and watch.

However, going by these prices, we can expect Apple to price its top-of-the-line flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max below Rs 1 lakh this time.