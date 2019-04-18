Apple iPhone SE 2 may come with iPhone 8-like design: Key specs revealed

Rumours of a smaller iPhone refuse to die. Dubbed as iPhone SE 2, the smartphone has made a number of unofficial appearances online over the last few months. According to fresh rumours, iPhone SE 2 is very much in the pipeline and may launch next year.

Rumours add that iPhone SE 2 will sport iPhone 8-like form factor. The three-year-old model had shifted to glass back panel from metal body used in older iPhones. It’s unlikely that Apple will use TouchID on the rumoured smaller iPhone as it has replaced the technology with FaceID on newer iPhones.

The smartphone, tipped to launch in March 2020, is also going to come with some minor specifications upgrade – A13 processor and 128GB of built-in storage. Interestingly enough, pricing of this iPhone has also been leaked. The smartphone will launch with a price tag of $650 (Rs 45,000 approximately), making it almost half the price of iPhone XS Max.

Apple is expected to continue the tradition of launching three new iPhones this year as well. The 2019 model of iPhones, dubbed as iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max, will sport OLED screens. Like recent Android smartphones, iPhone 2019 will come with triple rear cameras including AR-enabled sensors. The cheaper iPhone XR successor will continue to feature an LCD display but will have two rear cameras.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 12:05 IST