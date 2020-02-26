iPhone maker Foxconn ropes in ‘SARS hero’ Zhang Nanshan as company resumes production

tech

Efforts are on to tackle the deadly Coronavirus outbreak which has so far seen over 2,700 deaths spread globally. This has also affected major tech companies who have their manufacturing plants situated in China. iPhone maker Foxconn has roped in respiratory disease scientist Zhong Nanshan to advise the company on dealing with Coronavirus.

Zhong is popularly known as the “SARS hero” in China as he was the person behind discovering the SARS Coronavirus virus back in 2003. Zhong has also been working against the present Coronavirus and was even appointed head of the National Health Commission in China.

Zhong will now advise Foxconn on dealing with the Coronavirus epidemic as the company resumes production in China. “Zhong Nanshan and his team will provide … free consulting and guidance on coronavirus prevention and safe resumption of production,” Foxconn announced on WeChat.

Foxconn had shut down its plants in China amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The company said it will now resume operations. The iPhone maker is also reportedly offering incentives to its employees to encourage them to start working at Foxconn. A report by DigiTimes said Foxconn is providing free transport, meals and accommodation for its workers. The report also alleges Foxconn has increased the bonus pay for its employees from CNY 3,000 (Rs 30,000 approx) up to CNY 7,000 (Rs 71,000 approx). Foxconn has however declined to confirm such reports.

Foxconn which is the biggest iPhone manufacturer has plants in other countries including India. But its biggest manufacturing plants are located in China. The aggressive efforts come a time when Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone in March. Reuters had also reported that Foxconn expects half of its production to resume by this month’s end but the former refuted it.