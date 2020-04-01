iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s how much you are going to pay now

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:30 IST

Last month the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced a hike on mobile phone taxes from 12% to 18%. Due to this revision, phones were to get more expensive in the country. Smartphone brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco and Realme have now taken the hike into consideration and have started announcing the new prices of their devices. The price hikes are not only for new devices, they include some old models as well.

Apple has increased the prices of its devices by a mere 5% and have announced new prices for models like the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) was priced at Rs 1,11,200 earlier. You will now have to pay Rs 1,17,100 for it.

The iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) has witnessed a price change from the older Rs 1,01,200 to Rs 1,06,600.

The 64GB iPhone 11 is now priced at Rs 68,300, up from Rs 64,900.

The best-selling iPhone XR (64GB) is now priced at Rs 52,500, up from Rs 49,900.

Of the older models, the iPhone 7 (32GB) is now priced at Rs 31,500, up from Rs 29,990.

If you are planning to pick up any of the iPhone 11 models, you can compare specs here.

Other phones that got expensive:

Samsung also announced new prices for their devices. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 now costs Rs 70,500, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will set you back by Rs 77,900 now and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now costs Rs 97,900.

Xiaomi, Poco, Oppo and Realme have hiked phone prices as well. You can check out the new prices of Realme phones here.