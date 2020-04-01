e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s how much you are going to pay now

iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s how much you are going to pay now

Last month the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced a hike on mobile phone taxes from 12% to 18%. Smartphone companies have started announcing the new revised prices now

tech Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Factoring the GST tax hike in, prices of all the iPhone 11 models and two older models - the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7 - have been hiked in India.
Factoring the GST tax hike in, prices of all the iPhone 11 models and two older models - the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7 - have been hiked in India. (REUTERS)
         

Last month the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council announced a hike on mobile phone taxes from 12% to 18%. Due to this revision, phones were to get more expensive in the country. Smartphone brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco and Realme have now taken the hike into consideration and have started announcing the new prices of their devices. The price hikes are not only for new devices, they include some old models as well.

Also Read: GST hike adds to woes as coronavirus outbreak derails smartphone industry

Apple has increased the prices of its devices by a mere 5% and have announced new prices for models like the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) was priced at Rs 1,11,200 earlier. You will now have to pay Rs 1,17,100 for it.

The iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) has witnessed a price change from the older Rs 1,01,200 to Rs 1,06,600.

The 64GB iPhone 11 is now priced at Rs 68,300, up from Rs 64,900.

The best-selling iPhone XR (64GB) is now priced at Rs 52,500, up from Rs 49,900.

Of the older models, the iPhone 7 (32GB) is now priced at Rs 31,500, up from Rs 29,990.

If you are planning to pick up any of the iPhone 11 models, you can compare specs here.

Other phones that got expensive:

Samsung also announced new prices for their devices. The new Samsung Galaxy S20 now costs Rs 70,500, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will set you back by Rs 77,900 now and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra now costs Rs 97,900.

Xiaomi, Poco, Oppo and Realme have hiked phone prices as well. You can check out the new prices of Realme phones here.

top news
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases do not represent national trend: Govt
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases do not represent national trend: Govt
PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 challenges with chief ministers tomorrow
PM Modi to discuss Covid-19 challenges with chief ministers tomorrow
‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 warriors if they die’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
‘Insult heaped on injury’: Omar Abdullah as govt tweaks Kashmir domicile law
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’ what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’ what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
Coronavirus lockdown sees Hyundai Motor India record 20 percent drop in sales
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech