 iPhone SE 2 could launch soon, Apple’s registration for new model numbers reveals | tech | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 19, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

iPhone SE 2 could launch soon, Apple’s registration for new model numbers reveals

Apple has registered various unreleased iPhone model numbers with regulatory filing with Russia’s EEC. The listing reveals what to expect from the company in the near future.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2018 17:59 IST
Apple working on iPhone SE 2: Report
Apple working on iPhone SE 2: Report(AFP)

Apple may be working on a second-generation iPhone SE after all. A new filing by the company with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a Russian-language regulatory organisation, reveals a list of new unreleased iPhone models, including the highly rumoured iPhone SE 2.

According to French website Consomac, a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the EEC database has emerged that gives details of several unreleased iPhones that the tech giant could be launching soon.

“The EEC filing satisfies Russia’s requirement for companies to register all products containing encryption and/or cryptographic tools.

“On February 19, the EEC revealed the existence of two new iPads which proved to be the Wi-Fi and cellular versions of Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad unveiled on March 27, so there’s a chance the new models identify iPhones tipped for a May or June launch,” the Forbes reported late on Wednesday.

Notably, the iPhone maker sometimes uses different model numbers for the same type of iPhone.

iPhone X carries model numbers A1865, A1901, and A1902, depending on the iPhone’s carrier or which country it is being sold in.

“Versions of iPhone running iOS 11 are listed with the model numbers A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105, and A2106. None of the numbers correspond to Apple’s existing smartphone line-up,” MacRumors reported.

tags

more from tech
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature