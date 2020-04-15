iPhone SE 2: Here’s how much Apple’s new phone could cost in India

tech

Apple will most likely launch the iPhone SE 2 later tonight going by predictions from noted analysts. This will be Apple’s second low-cost iPhone after the iPhone SE which launched in 2016.

While the specs and features are obviously important for this iPhone, the highlight will however be its affordable price tag. As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could launch the iPhone SE 2 at $399 which translates to roughly Rs 30,600. This is also the same price the iPhone SE had launched in 2016.

In India, the iPhone SE 2 will cost more than the US price. If we take into account the launch price of iPhone SE in 2016, it was Rs 39,000 for the base variant. The iPhone SE 2 could also be priced around the same. It would still make it the most affordable iPhone at launch at least.

Other than the price, much has been leaked about the iPhone SE 2 which could also be called iPhone 9. It is expected to feature an iPhone 8-like design featuring the Touch ID button as well. The fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the Touch ID so there won’t be Face ID on this iPhone. Powering the iPhone SE 2 will most likely be the A13 Bionic chipset which launched with the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE 2 could be available in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB with 3GB of RAM. It is also said to house a single rear and selfie camera.