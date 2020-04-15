iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: How Apple’s new phone fares

tech

Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone SE 2020 model. The handset is not only the latest ‘affordable’ device that is priced at Rs 42,500, but is also one with TouchID that has launched after more than two years. Since is it the new ‘affordable’ iPhone in the market, it is only fair to compare it with the older iPhones that have received the ‘affordable’ tag in the last two years – iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. So, here’s a spec-wise comparison between the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR.

Design: iPhone SE 2020 looks a lot like the iPhone 8 but with new colours

Yes, the iPhone SE 2020 has the same design as the iPhone 8. You get a TouchID at the front with massive bezels at the top and bottom. At the back you get a single rear camera. Below is the Lightning port and speaker grilles on both the sides.

Last year’s iPhone 11, on the other hand, has two rear cameras instead of one, a notch on top and an edge-to-edge screen as major differentiators. The iPhone XR from 2017 has a single rear camera but the same edge-to-edge screen with a notch.

Display: iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch screen, smaller of the two

With iPhone SE 2020 you get a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen with 1334x750 pixels resolution at 326ppi, 1400:1 contrast ratio, True Tone display and 625 nits max brightness. The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen with 1792x828-pixel resolution. Rest stays the same.

Processor: iPhone SE 2020 gets the edge with Apple A13 Bionic, same as iPhone 11

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor, which is the same that is used in the last year’s iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Max. The iPhone XR uses the rather old A12 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 11 and SE 2020 have third-gen Neural engine as well while the iPhone XR has second-generation Neural engine.

Rear cameras: iPhone SE 2020 has the same cameras as the iPhone XR

Yes, the iPhone SE 2020 has the same single rear camera as the iPhone XR, which means a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f1.8 aperture and digital zoom of upto 5x. The iPhone 11 has two rear cameras including a 12-megapixel Wide and Ultra wide sensors with f/2.4 and f/1.8 aperture. It additionally has a Night Mode and auto adjustment features along with a 2x optical zoom out and brighter True Tone flash.

Front cameras: iPhone SE 2020 has the same front camera as the iPhone XR

The front facing camera of the iPhone SE 2020 is also the same with 7-megapixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture. However, the XR has a ‘TrueDepth’ camera with Smart HDR, extended Dynamic range for video at 30fps and video recording at 60fps. The SE 2020 has FaceTime HD camera with Auto HDR. IPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel sensor with TrueDepth camera, f/2.2 aperture, next-gen Smart HDR and additional 4K video recording from the front camera.

Security features: iPhone SE 2020 has TouchID while the other two get FaceID

Apple iPhone SE 2020 brings the second-gen TouchID onboard, which also acts as a home button while the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 get FaceID unlock system.

Battery: iPhone SE 2020 doesn’t have the best battery life

As mentioned by Apple, the iPhone SE 2020 can run for the same time as the iPhone 8. The iPhone XR, however, can last for 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone 11 get better battery that can last for an hour more than the iPhone XR.