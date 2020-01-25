e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / iPhone XR, iPhone 11 demand helps Apple grow 41% in India, capture 2% market share in Q4: Counterpoint

iPhone XR, iPhone 11 demand helps Apple grow 41% in India, capture 2% market share in Q4: Counterpoint

According to Counterpoint Research, the price cut on iPhone XR immediately made it the best selling iPhone within Apple portfolio for two successive quarters (Q2 2019, and Q3 2019).

tech Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Price cut on iPhone XR made it the best selling iPhone for two continuous quarters.
Price cut on iPhone XR made it the best selling iPhone for two continuous quarters.(REUTERS)
         

Riding on the strong demand for iPhone XR and iPhone 11, Apple became one of the fastest-growing brands in India in the fourth quarter of 2019, capturing 2 per cent market share with a year-on-year growth of 41 per cent, Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

On an annual level, Apple shipments are set to rebound in India during 2019 with an estimated growth (YoY) of 6 per cent.

“This is compared to a 43 per cent decline it had during 2018, thanks to the price correction of iPhone XR, revamped channel strategy and expansion of local manufacturing in India,” Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

The initial strong demand for the iPhone 11 series was driven by aggressive pricing, promotional and channel strategy.

“The EMI along with cashback offers on iPhone 11 series especially iPhone 11 did well during the important festive launch,” Pathak added.

Additionally, the fastest ever roll-out in India ahead during the festive season led to the strong initial shipments.

In fact, price cut on iPhone XR immediately made it the best selling iPhone within Apple portfolio for two successive quarters (Q2 2019, and Q3 2019). The Cupertino-based tech giant is fast selling almost all products -- iPhones, Apple Watch, Mac desktops and AirPods Pro -- apart from a growing Apple TV community in India.

The reason for Apple’s rise lies in a better understanding of a market that requires unique customer strategies and mind games, not seen in other, more evolved smartphone territories.

“Apple still continues to be an aspirational brand in India and the success of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 indicates that Apple can grow faster in India provided with the right channel and pricing strategy in place,” said Pathak.

iPhone XR is being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai and iPhone 7 and 6S being assembled at supplier Wistron’s facility in Bengaluru.

tags
top news
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for Republic Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for Republic Day
US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur
German couple assaulted by drunk men in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Australian Open Day 6 Live: Nadal, Halep advance, Pliskova out
Australian Open Day 6 Live: Nadal, Halep advance, Pliskova out
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech