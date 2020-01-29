iPhone XR, iPhone 11 help Apple chart a double-digit growth in India

tech

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:32 IST

Buyoed by iPhone 11 sales, Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company’s CEO Tim Cook has announced.

“We grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey,” Cook told analysts after declaring all-time high revenue for Apple’s fiscal 2020 first quarter that ended on December 28.

The revenue from iPhones in the holiday quarter was $56 billion globally.

“Again, that’s up 8% over a year ago, thanks to the exceptional demand for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

“In fact, iPhone 11 was our top-selling model every week during the December quarter, and the three new models were our three most popular iPhones,” said a beaming Cook.

Indians made a beeline to buy iPhone 11 that flew off the shelves in the festive season. The iPhone XR, launched last year, also did well.

Mac and iPad generated $7.2 and $6 billion globally in revenue, respectively.

“For iPad, we saw growth in key emerging markets like Mexico, India, Turkey, Poland, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam,” said Cook.

“The high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty for both products drove the active installed base of both Mac and iPad to new records in all geographic segments,” the Apple CEO added.