e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / iPhone XR is Apple’s most popular smartphone in India

iPhone XR is Apple’s most popular smartphone in India

The report says that Apple became one of the fastest growing brands in India owing to multiple price cuts on its iPhone XR. These price cuts were enabled by the local manufacturing of the device in India.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Apple iPhone XR is manufactured by Foxconn at its facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.
The Apple iPhone XR is manufactured by Foxconn at its facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.(Apple)
         

Do you own an Apple iPhone XR? If you do, you are using Apple’s most popular iPhone model in India.

According to a Counterpoint research, Apple was one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India in the final quarter of 2019. The company captured 2% market share in India and registered a year-on-year growth of 41%. The credit for the company’s phenomenal success goes to one iPhone model: the iPhone XR.

The report says that Apple became one of the fastest growing brands in India owing to multiple price cuts on its iPhone XR. These price cuts were enabled by the local manufacturing of the device in India. For your reference, the iPhone XR is manufactured by Foxconn at its facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

“Additionally, 2019 saw the fastest rollout of Apple’s new iPhones (11 series) in India, with aggressive pricing and a good channel strategy. In fact, the new series especially iPhone 11 was introduced at a lower price point than last year’s iPhone XR. This has helped to gain share during the festive season and in its launch quarter in India,” the report noted.

Interestingly, the company had charted a similar pattern in the third quarter of 2019. As per a separate report by the global analysis firm, the iPhone XR was one of the top-selling smartphones in the Q3 of 2019 capturing a total of 3% market share globally.

“Except for the launch quarter in September 2018, iPhone XR has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since Q4 2018. The XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions,” the report noted.

tags
top news
Live: President Kovind, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reach Rajpath
Live: President Kovind, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reach Rajpath
3 suspected grenade blasts within 30 minutes in Assam, no casualties
3 suspected grenade blasts within 30 minutes in Assam, no casualties
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
Jammu and Kashmir police find China link in grenade attacks on forces
Jammu and Kashmir police find China link in grenade attacks on forces
Non-financial companies hit harder by slowdown, financial firms gain
Non-financial companies hit harder by slowdown, financial firms gain
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
China’s coronavirus death toll shoots up to 56, nearly 2000 cases reported
China’s coronavirus death toll shoots up to 56, nearly 2000 cases reported
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech