iPhone XR is Apple’s most popular smartphone in India

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:49 IST

Do you own an Apple iPhone XR? If you do, you are using Apple’s most popular iPhone model in India.

According to a Counterpoint research, Apple was one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India in the final quarter of 2019. The company captured 2% market share in India and registered a year-on-year growth of 41%. The credit for the company’s phenomenal success goes to one iPhone model: the iPhone XR.

The report says that Apple became one of the fastest growing brands in India owing to multiple price cuts on its iPhone XR. These price cuts were enabled by the local manufacturing of the device in India. For your reference, the iPhone XR is manufactured by Foxconn at its facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

“Additionally, 2019 saw the fastest rollout of Apple’s new iPhones (11 series) in India, with aggressive pricing and a good channel strategy. In fact, the new series especially iPhone 11 was introduced at a lower price point than last year’s iPhone XR. This has helped to gain share during the festive season and in its launch quarter in India,” the report noted.

Interestingly, the company had charted a similar pattern in the third quarter of 2019. As per a separate report by the global analysis firm, the iPhone XR was one of the top-selling smartphones in the Q3 of 2019 capturing a total of 3% market share globally.

“Except for the launch quarter in September 2018, iPhone XR has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since Q4 2018. The XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions,” the report noted.