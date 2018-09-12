iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR names leak ahead of Apple’s event

Looks like Apple is going to abandon “Plus” moniker for its smartphones. Hours before the company’s big event at its California Campus, names of the new iPhones have been revealed. The new phones, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, briefly appeared on Apple’s website.

First spotted by AllThingsDigital, the names were discovered in the company’s product sitemap XML file. The listing also revealed new colour variants for the leather and silicon cases to be bundled with the new iPhones.

These variants include Black, White, Productured, Stone, Midnight Blue, Taupe, and Saddle Brown among others. The product sitemap is no longer available on the website, but you can download a copy from here.

Ahead of the launch, there had been a lot of mystery around the names of the new iPhones.

Last year, Apple made big changes in this regard by skipping one generation and introducing a third model, iPhone X (pronounced as ten). Ahead of the September 12 launch, multiple reports had hinted at Apple doing away with the “Plus” branding.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 17:26 IST