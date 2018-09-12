iPhone XS, XS Max, XR launch live: Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG support announced
Apple is set to launch new iPhones, smart watch and iPad. Stay tuned for live updates from Apple’s second event at the Steve Jobs Theatre.
11:05PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4: Price
10:58PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4: Top features
10:53PM IST
Health focus
10:51PM IST
Apple Watch now supports ECG
10:47PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4: New design and more productive
10:44PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4: Top features
10:41PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4
10:39PM IST
Smart watch
10:38PM IST
New Apple Watch
10:36PM IST
iOS hits billion users
10:34PM IST
Tim Cook takes the stage
10:31PM IST
Event begins, Mission Impossible?
10:26PM IST
Event to begin soon
10:18PM IST
Twitter live stream
10:16PM IST
Last minute leak
10:15PM IST
Same iPhone X design in a new gold colour
10:05PM IST
Apple’s new A12 processor
9:56PM IST
Apple’s iPhone X experiment
9:45PM IST
Steve Jobs Theatre
9:30PM IST
iPhone XR - Apple’s low-cost iPhone
9:15PM IST
iPhone XS price leaks ahead of launch
9:00PM IST
Tim Cook tweets from Apple Park
8:45PM IST
iPhone XS storage variants, colours leaked
8:30PM IST
iPhone ‘S’ year
8:16PM IST
Three new iPhones
It’s time for Apple’s biggest event of the year. The company is expected to unveil the next iPhones and updates to its iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch among other products. This is the second event Apple is holding at the Steve Jobs Theatre in its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino.
Most of the buzz is swirling around the new range of iPhones, dubbed as iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. The new iPhones are likely to come with improved camera, battery performance, and a new design. Apple is likely to include a newer version of FaceID on all the three models. While iPhone XS and iPhone XS will come with OLED screens, XR is likely to be a low-cost variant with LCD display. Apple may launch a dual-SIM iPhone as well for select markets.
Apple’s iPhone 2018 launch event is scheduled to begin at 10:30PM IST. You can watch the live stream by following this link. The livestream is also available on Safari and Microsoft Edge browsers. Apple will also, for the first time live stream its event on Twitter.
Here are the live updates
Apple Watch Series 4: Price
Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in three variants. There’s a gold version as well. The price of the new smartwatch starts at $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately). The model with cellular connectivity will be available from $499 (Rs 35,000 approximately). The new watchOS 5 will be rolled out to Apple Watch users later this month.
Apple says its new Watch Series 4 delivers up to 18 hours of back up. Here are the top features of the new Apple Watch. ALSO READ: Apple Watch Series 4 launched with ECG compatibility, new design
Health focus
Apple says its new Watch Series 4 has been cleared by FDA. It will be also one of the first commercial ECG-enabled smartwatches in the market. Apple says all the fitness data is encrypted on the device and on cloud.
Apple Watch now supports ECG
Three new heart features:
1. Apple Watch to now send notifications when heart rate is way too low.
2. Apple Watch can now monitor your heart rhythm. It will alert users if there’s any irregularity.
3. Apple Watch now supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) for better heart rate monitoring.
Apple Watch Series 4: New design and more productive
Apple Watch Series 4 comes with better processor under-the-hood. It now also recognises fall and other motions, courtesy improved sensors inside the new smart watch.Apple Watch Series 4 also comes with SOS feature.
Apple Watch Series 4: Top features
Apple says it has completely re-engineered the crown. It now supports haptic feedback, like iPhones. The speakers are now 50% louder. The microphone has been moved to the other side to reduce echo while making calls.
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple has redesigned its wearable to give more real estate to the display. Not just the subtle design tweaks, the new Apple Watch has a new UI. Apple Watch Series 4 also comes with fresh watch face and more personalisation features.
Smart watch
Connected, Fitness, Health - Apple highlights key focus areas for its new wearables.
New Apple Watch
Tim Cook announces new smart watch. The new smart watch is expected to be called Apple Watch Series 4.
iOS hits billion users
Apple claims it has 2 billion iOS users worldwide.
Tim Cook takes the stage
Apple CEO Tim Cook look back at the key achievements made by the company over the years. He also highlights the success of Apple Stores.
Event begins, Mission Impossible?
Folks, Apple’s event has begun. The company is running an AV with Mission Impossible music in the background. The AV focuses on Siri! What’s in the suitcase?
Event to begin soon
It’s a packed house at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theatre. The event will kick off shortly.
Twitter live stream
For the first time, Apple is live streaming its event on Twitter. Check out the tweet below.
@HTTech The #AppleEvent is about to start. Tap below to watch live on Twitter.https://t.co/oNC3CTeA2n— Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2018
Last minute leak
Hours before the event, name of Apple’s new smartphones appeared on the company’s product sitemap XML file. The listing more or less confirmed the names of the new iPhones - iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The three new iPhones are said to be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.
Same iPhone X design in a new gold colour
Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup will feature the same design as iPhone X. But the OLED iPhones are expected to be offered in a new gold colour. The other two colour options would be black and silver.
Apple’s new A12 processor
Apple’s new iPhones will most likely be powered by the A12 processor. Built on 7nm process, the A12 processor will be faster and more power-efficient.
Apple’s iPhone X experiment
Apple is said to bring to iPhone X’s design to all three new iPhones. Counterpoint on Tuesday published a detailed report on the performance of iPhone X. According to the report, Apple shipped over 60 million units with 10 months of its launch. But the phone didn’t take off in emerging markets like India. READ: Apple iPhone X is big commercial success but iPhone 6 performed better
Steve Jobs Theatre
This is the second event Apple is holding at the new Steve Jobs Theatre. Last year, the company unveiled Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X at the venue.
iPhone XR - Apple’s low-cost iPhone
Apple will reportedly launch a low-cost iPhone dubbed ‘iPhone XR’. This iPhone model will have a 6.1-inch LCD display wrapped in an iPhone X-like design.
iPhone XS price leaks ahead of launch
Among the many details leaked about the new iPhones, price was one of them. iPhone XS could start at $999 (Rs 72,500 approx) while the top-end model iPhone XS Max will cost around $1,049 (Rs 76,000 approximately). This would make the iPhone XS Max the most expensive iPhone.
Tim Cook tweets from Apple Park
Tim Cook tweets from the Steve Jobs theater at Apple Park. Apple’s iPhone event is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm IST.
Rise and shine! We’re ready for a big day at Apple Park! pic.twitter.com/6A1OD3wGxU— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2018
iPhone XS storage variants, colours leaked
Ahead of the launch, the storage variants and colours of the new iPhones leaked. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come with storage options of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, in silver black and gold colours.
iPhone XR will be offered in 64GB and 256GB storage variants. According to the leak, iPhone XR will have multiple colour options - black, white, blue, red, yellow, blue and coral.
iPhone ‘S’ year
2018 is said to be the ‘S’ year for iPhones which would mean incremental upgrades under the hood. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are expected to come with improvements in the camera and battery departments. These iPhones will most likely be powered by Apple’s new A12 processor.
Three new iPhones
This year’s Apple iPhone lineup will most likely include iPhone XS, the upgraded version of iPhone X and the bigger ‘Plus’ model which would be called ‘iPhone XS Max’. A low-cost iPhone is also expected which would carry the moniker ‘iPhone XR’.