iPhone XS, XS Max, XR launch live: Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG support announced

It’s time for Apple’s biggest event of the year. The company is expected to unveil the next iPhones and updates to its iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch among other products. This is the second event Apple is holding at the Steve Jobs Theatre in its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

Most of the buzz is swirling around the new range of iPhones, dubbed as iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. The new iPhones are likely to come with improved camera, battery performance, and a new design. Apple is likely to include a newer version of FaceID on all the three models. While iPhone XS and iPhone XS will come with OLED screens, XR is likely to be a low-cost variant with LCD display. Apple may launch a dual-SIM iPhone as well for select markets.

Apple’s iPhone 2018 launch event is scheduled to begin at 10:30PM IST. You can watch the live stream by following this link. The livestream is also available on Safari and Microsoft Edge browsers. Apple will also, for the first time live stream its event on Twitter.

Here are the live updates

11:05PM IST Apple Watch Series 4: Price Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in three variants. There’s a gold version as well. The price of the new smartwatch starts at $399 (Rs 28,000 approximately). The model with cellular connectivity will be available from $499 (Rs 35,000 approximately). The new watchOS 5 will be rolled out to Apple Watch users later this month.





10:58PM IST Apple Watch Series 4: Top features Apple says its new Watch Series 4 delivers up to 18 hours of back up. Here are the top features of the new Apple Watch. ALSO READ: Apple Watch Series 4 launched with ECG compatibility, new design Apple Watch Series 4 comes with Optical heart sensor. (Apple)





10:53PM IST Health focus Apple says its new Watch Series 4 has been cleared by FDA. It will be also one of the first commercial ECG-enabled smartwatches in the market. Apple says all the fitness data is encrypted on the device and on cloud.





10:51PM IST Apple Watch now supports ECG Three new heart features:

1. Apple Watch to now send notifications when heart rate is way too low.

2. Apple Watch can now monitor your heart rhythm. It will alert users if there’s any irregularity.

3. Apple Watch now supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) for better heart rate monitoring.





10:47PM IST Apple Watch Series 4: New design and more productive Apple Watch Series 4 comes with better processor under-the-hood. It now also recognises fall and other motions, courtesy improved sensors inside the new smart watch.Apple Watch Series 4 also comes with SOS feature.





10:44PM IST Apple Watch Series 4: Top features Apple says it has completely re-engineered the crown. It now supports haptic feedback, like iPhones. The speakers are now 50% louder. The microphone has been moved to the other side to reduce echo while making calls.





10:41PM IST Apple Watch Series 4 Apple has redesigned its wearable to give more real estate to the display. Not just the subtle design tweaks, the new Apple Watch has a new UI. Apple Watch Series 4 also comes with fresh watch face and more personalisation features. Apple Watch revamped (Apple)





10:39PM IST Smart watch Connected, Fitness, Health - Apple highlights key focus areas for its new wearables.





10:38PM IST New Apple Watch Tim Cook announces new smart watch. The new smart watch is expected to be called Apple Watch Series 4.





10:36PM IST iOS hits billion users Apple claims it has 2 billion iOS users worldwide.





10:34PM IST Tim Cook takes the stage Apple CEO Tim Cook look back at the key achievements made by the company over the years. He also highlights the success of Apple Stores.





10:31PM IST Event begins, Mission Impossible? Folks, Apple’s event has begun. The company is running an AV with Mission Impossible music in the background. The AV focuses on Siri! What’s in the suitcase? What’s in the suitcase? New iPhones? (Apple)





10:26PM IST Event to begin soon It’s a packed house at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theatre. The event will kick off shortly. Media gathering at Apple’s iPhone XS launch. (Kul Bhushan)





10:18PM IST Twitter live stream For the first time, Apple is live streaming its event on Twitter. Check out the tweet below. @HTTech The #AppleEvent is about to start. Tap below to watch live on Twitter.https://t.co/oNC3CTeA2n — Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2018





10:16PM IST Last minute leak Hours before the event, name of Apple’s new smartphones appeared on the company’s product sitemap XML file. The listing more or less confirmed the names of the new iPhones - iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The three new iPhones are said to be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.





10:15PM IST Same iPhone X design in a new gold colour Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup will feature the same design as iPhone X. But the OLED iPhones are expected to be offered in a new gold colour. The other two colour options would be black and silver.





10:05PM IST Apple’s new A12 processor Apple’s new iPhones will most likely be powered by the A12 processor. Built on 7nm process, the A12 processor will be faster and more power-efficient.





9:56PM IST Apple’s iPhone X experiment Apple is said to bring to iPhone X’s design to all three new iPhones. Counterpoint on Tuesday published a detailed report on the performance of iPhone X. According to the report, Apple shipped over 60 million units with 10 months of its launch. But the phone didn’t take off in emerging markets like India. READ: Apple iPhone X is big commercial success but iPhone 6 performed better





9:45PM IST Steve Jobs Theatre This is the second event Apple is holding at the new Steve Jobs Theatre. Last year, the company unveiled Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X at the venue. Employees stand among attendees ahead of an Apple Inc. event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. (Bloomberg)





9:30PM IST iPhone XR - Apple’s low-cost iPhone Apple will reportedly launch a low-cost iPhone dubbed ‘iPhone XR’. This iPhone model will have a 6.1-inch LCD display wrapped in an iPhone X-like design.





9:15PM IST iPhone XS price leaks ahead of launch Among the many details leaked about the new iPhones, price was one of them. iPhone XS could start at $999 (Rs 72,500 approx) while the top-end model iPhone XS Max will cost around $1,049 (Rs 76,000 approximately). This would make the iPhone XS Max the most expensive iPhone.





9:00PM IST Tim Cook tweets from Apple Park Tim Cook tweets from the Steve Jobs theater at Apple Park. Apple’s iPhone event is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm IST. Rise and shine! We’re ready for a big day at Apple Park! pic.twitter.com/6A1OD3wGxU — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2018





8:45PM IST iPhone XS storage variants, colours leaked Ahead of the launch, the storage variants and colours of the new iPhones leaked. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come with storage options of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB, in silver black and gold colours. iPhone XR will be offered in 64GB and 256GB storage variants. According to the leak, iPhone XR will have multiple colour options - black, white, blue, red, yellow, blue and coral.





8:30PM IST iPhone ‘S’ year 2018 is said to be the ‘S’ year for iPhones which would mean incremental upgrades under the hood. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are expected to come with improvements in the camera and battery departments. These iPhones will most likely be powered by Apple’s new A12 processor.



