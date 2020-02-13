iQoo 3 ‘5G enabled phone’ is coming to India soon, Flipkart confirmed as online partner

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:40 IST

iQoo, a new entrant in the Indian smartphone space, is soon going to launch its first smartphone in India. The company on Thursday announced its first phone in India is going to be ‘iQoo 3’. It also confirmed the phone will be online exclusively via Flipkart.

One of the biggest highlights of iQoo 3 is going to Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The chip also brings 5G support, making it the first phone in India to be 5G ready. It is worth noting that India hasn’t yet gotten started with 5G which is expected to be commercially available in next couple of years.

“The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities. Apart from being India’s first smartphone offering the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, the iQOO 3 will also feature best-in-class performance, an enhanced camera, long-lasting battery life, and unmatched gaming experience,” said the company in a press release.

As far as iQoo 3 goes, the smartphone is scheduled to launch in China on February 25. Apart from Snapdragon 865 processor, iQoo has already confirmed the phone will support 5G and UFS 3.1 storage standard. An official teaser reveals the phone has four rear cameras on the back and red colour variant.

iQoo 3 also made an appearance on TENAA certification website. The listing revealed the flagship smartphone has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLD display, 16-megapixel selfie camera, quad-rear cameras including 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel and dual 13-megapixel sensors. The phone is rumoured to come with a 4,370mAh battery. Other important details leaked are up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.