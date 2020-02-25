iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, specs, sale dates

tech

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 13:29 IST

Adding one more smartphone to the 5G race in India is iQOO with its iQOO 3 5G. This is the first smartphone the company has launched here after marking its presence as an independent brand earlier this year.

iQOO 3’s launch comes close at the heels of Realme launching its 5G device – the Realme X50 Pro. The X50 Pro was launched yesterday with prices starting from Rs 37,999 for the base variant. How these 5G devices match up remains to be seen, but for now let’s take a look at the specs on the iQOO 3.

The iQOO 3 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR+ support and 91.40% screen to body ratio. iQOO says that the device comes with Polar View Display.

It is available in three colours – Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

The smartphone will be available in two variants for the 4G device – 8GB (LPDDR5) +128GB (UFS 3.1) and 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1). The iQOO 3 5G will come in only one variant - 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1).

The iQOO 3 supports dual SIMs and runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI 1.0.

Under the hood, the iQOO 3 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU.

The smartphone as four cameras on the back – a 48MP (Sony IMX582, f/1.79), a 13MP telephoto (f/2.46), a 13MP wide angle (f/2.2) and a 2MP Bokeh (f/2.4)/. On the front there is a 16MP shooter housed in a punch-hole display.

For power, the iQOO 3 comes with a 4,440mAh battery and 55W iQOO FlashCharge support. The device supports 5G and is compatible with all other bands.

iQOO has decided to keep the headphone jack on the smartphone, the 3.5mm, which might make fans happy.

For gamers, the iQOO 3 comes with a 180Hz Touch Response Rate, Monster Touch Buttons and 4D Game Vibration. The Monster Touch Buttons are the two pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame of helping users to achieve quick multi-finger operations in the game. The 4D vibration on the device can simulate the recoil when shooting and the vibration of the steering wheel when driving etc making the game experience more realistic.

The iQOO 3 is available in 4G versions also, for both the variants if you do not want to buy a 5G device yet.

The iQOO 3 5G device is priced at Rs 44,990 for the 12GB/256GB. For the 4G variants, the prices are – Rs 36,990 for the 8GB/128GB and Rs 39,990 for the 12GB/256GB.

The can buy the iQOO 3 on Flipkart starting from March 4. There is a Rs 3,000 cash back on ICICI debit and credit cards.

Our first impressions of the device will be up soon, so stay tuned.

Also Read: Realme X50 Pro, iQoo 3: Meet India’s first 5G ready smartphones