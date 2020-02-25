iQOO 3 5G set to launch in India today: Check out specs, expected price, how to watch livestream

tech

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 3 5G today. The iQOO 3 5G is iQOO first smartphone by the company in India and it will be launched in China simultaneously today. The iQOO 3 5G is also the second 5G-enabled smartphone that will be making its way to India. Earlier this week, Realme launched the Realme X50 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999, which is being touted as the first 5G smartphone to launch in the country.

How to watch the livestream

The launch event of the upcoming iQOO 3 5G will begin at 12:30PM in India. iQOO will be livestreaming the event via all its social media pages. In addition to that, the company will also be live streaming the event on its website, iqoo.com, and on Flipkart.

iQOO 3 5G specs and expected price

As far as specifications are concerned, the iQOO 3 5G is expected to come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a punch-hole camera display that houses a 16-megapixel sensor. Reports hint the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

In terms of the camera, the iQOO 3 5G is expected to feature a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is likely to come with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55-watt fast charging technology.

While there is no word on the price yet, but if reports are to be believed, the iQOO 3 could be priced under Rs 40,000.