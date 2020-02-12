iQOO 3 5G smartphone to launch in China on February 25

tech

iQOO has announced the launch date for its 5G smartphone. iQOO 3 5G smartphone will be launched on February 25 in China. The company will host an online livetsream for the launch event.

iQOO has confirmed some features for its upcoming smartphone. One is that it will come with support for 5G and UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO 3 will also feature a quad camera setup at the rear. This camera setup will include a 48-megapixel sensor. iQOO has teased the phone’s design confirming a red-coloured power button on the right side along with the volume rocker.

iQOO 3 was recently spotted on TENAA revealing its specifications. The smartphone will feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLD display. It will sport a 16-megapixel front camera which will be a punch-hole camera. The quad camera setup on the iQOO 3 could include a 2-megapixel and dual 13-megapixel sensors.

With 5G support on the phone it will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone could also be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Rumours also suggest a 4,370mAh battery on the iQOO 3.

iQOO’s upcoming smartphone is expected to launch in India as well. The company announced its entry in India earlier this month. It also shared a teaser saying that it will soon launch a 5G ready phone in India. iQOO is also expected to rope in Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador.