iQOO 3 5G to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 08:07 IST

Chinese behemoth BBK Group’s smartphone brand iQOO’s first product, iQOO 3 5G, will be available in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com in the sub-Rs 40,000 price range.

The device, set to be launched on February 25 in India, will house Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G capabilities and come with 48MP quad-camera set up at the rear, according to the sources.

It may also sport pressure-sensitive buttons for gaming.

The device with hole-punch display is likely to have 12GB RAM, 4,400mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging technology.

“iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance,” Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, iQOO, said in a statement recently.

iQOO, which recently announced its entry into India, last week roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.