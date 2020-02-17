iQoo 3 could be the most powerful Android smartphone so far

tech

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:07 IST

iQoo has already announced it will launch its first smartphone in India ‘iQoo 3’ on February 25. There’s already a lot of buzz around the phone as it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which brings 5G support. Theoretically, it will be India’s first 5G-enabled smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, iQoo has now revealed more details about its smartphone.

iQoo says the iQoo 3 will be powered by 55W fast charger and come with a 4,440mAh battery. It is worth noting that very few smartphones currently support 55W or above fast charging. For instance, Realme’s next smartphone will have a 65W fast charging.

Separately, iQoo 3’s benchmarking scores have appeared online. The results aren’t very surprising considering it has the best Qualcomm chip right now. The scores, however, suggest it might be the most powerful Android phone in the market right now. The 12GB variant of the phone is seen with 597583 on AnTuTu benchmark. This is the highest ever a phone has received on AnTuTu benchmark which measures performance of a phone. For instance, ASUS ROG Phone 2 achieved 507,051 points on AnTuTu.

iQoo 3 is said to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In the camera department, iQoo 3 will have four cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel sensor. It’s also rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.