iQoo 3 teaser videos reveal 48-megapixel quad camera, colour variants

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:34 IST

India will get its first 5G smartphones next week even though 5G hasn’t been rolled out as yet. Other than 5G support, both the phones ‘Realme X50 Pro’ and ‘iQoo 3’ are expected to come with high-end specifications and features. Speaking of iQoo 3, the smartphone has been teased with two new videos revealing its design and colour variants.

iQoo shared the two videos for its new smartphone on Weibo. One video features some participants checking out the iQoo 3 but the phone is blurred which doesn’t really show anything other than the retail box. The second video is a proper teaser of the iQoo 3 where we get to see how the phone will look like.

The smartphone’s rear panel is shown off in this video confirming three colour variants – purple, orange and black. Each colour variant of iQoo 3 also has a textured panel with the black one having a gradient finish. The video also confirms a 48-megapixel camera at the rear which will be accompanied by three more sensors. The front of the phone isn’t visible but it could be an all-screen display with a cutout for camera.

The new teasers add to the details we already know about the iQoo 3. The company confirmed the iQoo 3 will come with a 4,440mAh battery and support for 55W fast charging. The smartphone will feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

iQoo 3 is scheduled to launch in India on February 25. The smartphone will come a day after the Realme X50 Pro 5G which will launch on February 24.