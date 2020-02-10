iQoo 3 to launch in China soon; key specifications and design features already leaked

tech

iQoo, a new entrant in the Indian smartphone space, is gearing up for its next big launch in China. The company has already begun teasing ‘iQoo 3’ which is going to come with some high-end specifications such as UFS 3.1.

The official teaser comes shortly after the phone was spotted on TENAA certification website. The listing revealed iQoo 3 will come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display which also supports fingerprint. Leaked renders have revealed the phone will have a punch-hole camera on the front. The front camera will be a 16-megapixel sensor. On the back, iQoo 3 is rumoured to come with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel sensor, and dual 13-megapixel sensors.

For performance, iQoo 3 will rely on an octa-core processor, which is rumoured to be Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 chip. The phone will have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. iQoo 3 will most likely to have 5G support. A 4,370mAh battery with fast charging support will also be present in the phone.

As said earlier, iQoo is going to launch its first phone in India very soon. The company has claimed it will be the first one in India to offer a 5G-enabled phone. iQoo’s first phone will also have Qualocmm Snapdragon 865 SoC. According to reports, Virat Kohli could be the brand ambassador for the new smartphone brand.

“We see extreme potential in the premium segment smartphone market in India and have deep-dived to understand the gap that the consumers face in this segment. We understand very closely that there is an increasing demand for performance delivery devices and smooth smartphone experience, be it using multiple apps, downloading heavy files or just social media. Consumers today look for power-packed performance, and that is exactly what we offer. We are proud to share the same ethos and values exhibited by today’s younger generation who grew up in the internet era. We are confident that the values of the iQOO brand resonate strongly with this audience. iQOO is a brand that understands, is in-sync and progresses with them,” said iQoo’s India Marketing Director Gagan Arora.