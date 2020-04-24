e-paper
IQoo 3 with quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 gets a price cut by Rs 4,000

IQoo 3 with quad rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 gets a price cut by Rs 4,000

The new price will also be reflected on Flipkart and iQoo.com. You can get it in two color options —Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new price will also be reflected on Flipkart and iQoo.com. You can get it in two color options —Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.
The new price will also be reflected on Flipkart and iQoo.com. You can get it in two color options —Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.(Hindustan Times)
         

In a time when the smartphone industry is being hit hard due to country lockdown, with several brands increasing the prices of their handsets, iQoo has surprisingly slashed the cost of its iQoo 3. Launched earlier this year, the smartphone that was priced at previously priced at Rs 38,990, Rs 41,990 and Rs 46,990 (MOPs) for the 8+128GB (4G), 8+256GB (4G) and 12+256GB (5G) variants, are now priced at Rs 34,990 (Rs 4,000 less), Rs 37,990 (Rs 4,000 less) and Rs 44,990 (Rs 2,000 less) respectively. The new price will also be reflected on Flipkart and iQoo.com. You can get it in two color options —Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

The iQoo 3 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR+ support and 91.40% screen to body ratio. iQoo says that the device comes with Polar View Display. The dual SIM supporting handset runs on Android 10-based iQOO UI 1.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU.

The smartphone as four cameras on the back – a 48MP (Sony IMX582, f/1.79), a 13MP telephoto (f/2.46), a 13MP wide angle (f/2.2) and a 2MP Bokeh (f/2.4)/. On the front there is a 16MP shooter housed in a punch-hole display.

For power, the iQOO 3 comes with a 4,440mAh battery and 55W iQOO FlashCharge support. The device supports 5G and is compatible with all other bands.

One of the special features in the handset is the 180Hz Touch Response Rate, Monster Touch pressure-sensitive buttons and 4D Game Vibration, all of which are aimed to deliver better and more immersive gaming experience.

India news

tech