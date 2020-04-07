iQoo Neo 3 leaked specs reveal Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz display

tech

iQoo is working on a new smartphone, dubbed as ‘iQoo Neo 3’. The new iQoo phone is said to come with high-end specifications such as the flagship Qualcomm chipset and faster screen refresh rate.

According to reports, iQoo Neo 3 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate which is currently available on select handsets such as ROG Phone 2. The upcoming iQoo will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS. iQoo Neo 3 is said to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

iQoo Neo 3 will join the recently launched iQoo 3 which is available for a starting price of Rs 36,990.

iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR+ support. The phone comes in 8GB (LPDDR5) +128GB (UFS 3.1) and 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1) variants. It sports a 48MP (Sony IMX582, f/1.79), a 13MP telephoto (f/2.46), a 13MP wide angle (f/2.2) and a 2MP Bokeh (f/2.4)/ camera sensors. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

iQoo 3 also runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It’s powered by a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. iQoo 3 also comes with 5G support but also is available in 4G version.

The iQOO 3 5G is priced at Rs 44,990 for the 12GB/256GB. For the 4G variants, it’s priced at – Rs 36,990 for the 8GB/128GB and Rs 39,990 for the 12GB/256GB.