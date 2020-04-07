e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / iQoo Neo 3 leaked specs reveal Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz display

iQoo Neo 3 leaked specs reveal Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz display

iQoo is working on a new flagship-level phone. Here’s what you need to know about the Neo 3.

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iQoo launched its first smartphone in India earlier this February.
iQoo launched its first smartphone in India earlier this February.(HT Photo)
         

iQoo is working on a new smartphone, dubbed as ‘iQoo Neo 3’. The new iQoo phone is said to come with high-end specifications such as the flagship Qualcomm chipset and faster screen refresh rate.

According to reports, iQoo Neo 3 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate which is currently available on select handsets such as ROG Phone 2. The upcoming iQoo will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS. iQoo Neo 3 is said to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

iQoo Neo 3 will join the recently launched iQoo 3 which is available for a starting price of Rs 36,990.

iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with HDR+ support. The phone comes in 8GB (LPDDR5) +128GB (UFS 3.1) and 12GB (LPDDR5) +256GB (UFS 3.1) variants. It sports a 48MP (Sony IMX582, f/1.79), a 13MP telephoto (f/2.46), a 13MP wide angle (f/2.2) and a 2MP Bokeh (f/2.4)/ camera sensors. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

ALSO READ: IQoo 3 first impressions: A make-or-break situation

iQoo 3 also runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It’s powered by a 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. iQoo 3 also comes with 5G support but also is available in 4G version.

The iQOO 3 5G is priced at Rs 44,990 for the 12GB/256GB. For the 4G variants, it’s priced at – Rs 36,990 for the 8GB/128GB and Rs 39,990 for the 12GB/256GB.

top news
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
In 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to go into austerity mode
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti shifted out of jail, remains in detention at home in Kashmir
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
This company is offering one month free auto insurance amid lockdown
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech