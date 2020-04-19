iQoo Neo 3 to feature dual-stereo speakers, Hi-Fi chip

tech

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:36 IST

iQoo’s next smartphone will launch on April 23. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already confirmed a bunch of features. More details have come through leaks and rumours. The latest is the availability of dual-stereo speakers on the “iQoo Neo 3.”

iQoo has confirmed the smartphone will sport a Hi-Fi chip featuring a signal-to-noise ratio of 125db, reports GSMArena. Dual stereo speakers are not new but are available on a handful of premium phones.

iQoo Neo 3 will run on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 144Hz display. The phone is confirmed to come with 5G connectivity and UFS 3.1 ultra-flash memory.

Earlier, leaks suggested that the new iQoo phone will have a 4,500mAh battery and support 44W fast charging. The older leaks claimed the phone will have 120Hz display. But it looks like it will have much faster refresh rate.

Other leaked specifications of iQoo Neo 3 include 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB storage. The phone will run on Android 10-based FunTouch OS.

Neo 3 will be iQoo’s second smartphone with 5G in 2020. The company earlier this year entered the Indian market with 5G-enabled iQoo 3. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the phone has 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

Other important features of iQoo 3 include up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it has 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 13-megapixle wide-angle, and 2-megapixel sensor.