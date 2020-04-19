e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / iQoo Neo 3 to feature dual-stereo speakers, Hi-Fi chip

iQoo Neo 3 to feature dual-stereo speakers, Hi-Fi chip

iQoo Neo 3 with 5G support will launch in China on April 23. Here’s what we know about the phone so far.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iQoo Neo 3 is coming soon
iQoo Neo 3 is coming soon(HT Photo)
         

iQoo’s next smartphone will launch on April 23. Ahead of the official launch, the company has already confirmed a bunch of features. More details have come through leaks and rumours. The latest is the availability of dual-stereo speakers on the “iQoo Neo 3.”

iQoo has confirmed the smartphone will sport a Hi-Fi chip featuring a signal-to-noise ratio of 125db, reports GSMArena. Dual stereo speakers are not new but are available on a handful of premium phones.

iQoo Neo 3 will run on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 144Hz display. The phone is confirmed to come with 5G connectivity and UFS 3.1 ultra-flash memory.

Earlier, leaks suggested that the new iQoo phone will have a 4,500mAh battery and support 44W fast charging. The older leaks claimed the phone will have 120Hz display. But it looks like it will have much faster refresh rate.

Other leaked specifications of iQoo Neo 3 include 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB storage. The phone will run on Android 10-based FunTouch OS.

Neo 3 will be iQoo’s second smartphone with 5G in 2020. The company earlier this year entered the Indian market with 5G-enabled iQoo 3. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the phone has 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

Other important features of iQoo 3 include up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it has 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 13-megapixle wide-angle, and 2-megapixel sensor.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 15,000, death toll rises to 507
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 15,000, death toll rises to 507
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
‘Mistake is a mistake’: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak
‘Mistake is a mistake’: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak
LIVE: 10-month-old, father test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi
LIVE: 10-month-old, father test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Zoom vs Skype: Which video conferencing app should you use
Zoom vs Skype: Which video conferencing app should you use
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech