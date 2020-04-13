iQOO Neo 3 to launch on April 23 in China

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:10 IST

The iQOO Neo 3 has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have not only talked about the specifications but also the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. But now, we have an official launch for the iQOO Neo 3.

iQOO has shared a poster on Weibo that not only reveals the official launch date of the upcoming iQOO Neo 3 but also its specifications.

As per the poster shared by the company, iQOO Neo 3 will be launched in China on April 23. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and come with a 144Hz display. Additionally, it will come with 5G technology and UFS 3.1 ultra-fast flash memory.

The iQOO Neo 3 is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM. ( iQOO )

It is worth noting that Ice Universe earlier this week revealed that the iQOO Neo 3 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and 44watt fast charging technology. The tipster, in a post on Weibo, had also said that the phone will get a 120Hz display. But the poster shared by the company has confirmed that the phone will get a 144Hz display.

Separately, the iQOO Neo 3 is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM that is coupled with 128GB internal storage space. It is also likely to get Android 10-based Funtouch OS.