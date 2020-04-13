e-paper
Home / Tech / iQOO Neo 3 to launch on April 23 in China

iQOO Neo 3 to launch on April 23 in China

iQOO Neo 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and come with a 144Hz display.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iQoo launched its first smartphone in India earlier this February.
iQoo launched its first smartphone in India earlier this February.
         

The iQOO Neo 3 has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have not only talked about the specifications but also the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. But now, we have an official launch for the iQOO Neo 3.

iQOO has shared a poster on Weibo that not only reveals the official launch date of the upcoming iQOO Neo 3 but also its specifications.

As per the poster shared by the company, iQOO Neo 3 will be launched in China on April 23. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and come with a 144Hz display. Additionally, it will come with 5G technology and UFS 3.1 ultra-fast flash memory.

The iQOO Neo 3 is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM.
The iQOO Neo 3 is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM. ( iQOO )

It is worth noting that Ice Universe earlier this week revealed that the iQOO Neo 3 will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and 44watt fast charging technology. The tipster, in a post on Weibo, had also said that the phone will get a 120Hz display. But the poster shared by the company has confirmed that the phone will get a 144Hz display.

Separately, the iQOO Neo 3 is tipped to sport 6GB of RAM that is coupled with 128GB internal storage space. It is also likely to get Android 10-based Funtouch OS.

PM Modi to address the nation on April 14, decision on Covid-19 lockdown likely
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra's Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
'On what basis can he be selected': Gambhir on Dhoni's comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
