IQoo Noe 3 gets CCC certification, company exec reveals design

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:14 IST

Some new details on iQoo’s upcoming smartphone, the iQoo Neo, have surfaced on the web. As per new reports, the device has inched closer to the official launch as it has received CCC certification. The listing screenshot, posted on China’s Wiebo website, also reveals the handset to feature a 44W (11V/4A) fast charger. In addition to this, the company’s brand manager Feng Yufei has also posted the first official image of the iQoo Neo 3 on his Weibo account. The image shows the back panel of the smartphone, confirming the inclusion of three rear cameras in the same setup as the iQoo 3 that has launched in India.

The back side is also supposed to have a gradient finish from Blue at the bottom to Black on top. The details on specs have not been confirmed yet. However, a recent report did add the smartphone to include a Hi-Fi chip featuring a signal-to-noise ratio of 125db and dual front speakers.

As per preliminary rumours, the iQoo Neo 3 will run on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 144Hz display. The phone is said to come with 5G connectivity and UFS 3.1 ultra-flash memory. Leaks have also suggested the inclusion of a 4,500mAh battery and support 44W fast charging.

Neo 3 will be iQoo’s second smartphone with 5G in 2020. The company earlier this year entered the Indian market with 5G-enabled iQoo 3.

Some key specs of the iQoo 3 include Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage, 16-megapixel selfie camera and quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 13-megapixle wide-angle, and 2-megapixel sensor.