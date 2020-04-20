e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / IQoo Noe 3 gets CCC certification, company exec reveals design

IQoo Noe 3 gets CCC certification, company exec reveals design

The image shows the back panel of the smartphone, confirming the inclusion of three rear cameras in the same setup as the iQoo 3 that has launched in India.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the back panel of the smartphone, confirming the inclusion of three rear cameras in the same setup as the iQoo 3 that has launched in India.
The image shows the back panel of the smartphone, confirming the inclusion of three rear cameras in the same setup as the iQoo 3 that has launched in India. (Feng Yufei / Weibo)
         

Some new details on iQoo’s upcoming smartphone, the iQoo Neo, have surfaced on the web. As per new reports, the device has inched closer to the official launch as it has received CCC certification. The listing screenshot, posted on China’s Wiebo website, also reveals the handset to feature a 44W (11V/4A) fast charger. In addition to this, the company’s brand manager Feng Yufei has also posted the first official image of the iQoo Neo 3 on his Weibo account. The image shows the back panel of the smartphone, confirming the inclusion of three rear cameras in the same setup as the iQoo 3 that has launched in India.

The back side is also supposed to have a gradient finish from Blue at the bottom to Black on top. The details on specs have not been confirmed yet. However, a recent report did add the smartphone to include a Hi-Fi chip featuring a signal-to-noise ratio of 125db and dual front speakers.

Also read: iQoo Neo 3 leaked specs reveal Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz display

As per preliminary rumours, the iQoo Neo 3 will run on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 144Hz display. The phone is said to come with 5G connectivity and UFS 3.1 ultra-flash memory. Leaks have also suggested the inclusion of a 4,500mAh battery and support 44W fast charging.

Neo 3 will be iQoo’s second smartphone with 5G in 2020. The company earlier this year entered the Indian market with 5G-enabled iQoo 3.

Some key specs of the iQoo 3 include Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,440mAh battery with 55W fast charging, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage, 16-megapixel selfie camera and quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 13-megapixle wide-angle, and 2-megapixel sensor.

top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech